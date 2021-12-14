Add borax to every load of your laundry

No. 1: Borax is safe with bleach. We know that it can pose a danger to mix bleach with highly acidic things like vinegar. The result can be deadly chlorine gas. But don’t be paranoid about this. Not all products react with bleach in that way. I can assure you that borax is NOT one of them! It is safe to mix with chlorine bleach and detergent, which has been proven to improve the cleaning power of both.

No. 2: Borax whitens whites. Think of borax as a maintenance product that will keep white things white. Paired with chlorine bleach, it turbocharges bleach’s whitening power. But even if you don’t like to use bleach, it is still a whitener on its own.

No. 3: Borax softens hard water. Borax has a pH of about 9.24. This changes the pH of the entire wash load, making it alkaline, which is ideal for cleaning. Touch the water once you add borax. See how it feels slick or even a little bit “slimy?” That’s what we mean by soft water. Soft water releases dirt and stains much more effectively than hard water with a lower pH, which prevents laundry detergents from working the way they’re supposed to.