Add fruit to your meals without breaking the budget

It seems that grocery shopping is more and more expensive these days.
How can you get the nutrients you need without going over your food budget? Try including less expensive options from each of the five food groups when planning meals. Here are five low-cost options for adding more fruit in your day:
Applesauce can be added to cooked hot cereals or baked goods. To cut down on added sugars, look for “unsweetened” or “no sugar added” on the label. Serve applesauce with pork and other meats instead of sauces that can be high in added sugars and sodium. Large jars of applesauce can be more affordable than individual cups, however cups can be a healthy snack choice on the go. Choose the option that works best for your family.
Bananas are great additions to cereal, oatmeal or yogurt. Make a fruit skewer with banana and other fruit cut into chunks. Whip up banana “ice cream” for a tasty treat by freezing ripe banana chunks and blend until smooth. Placing green bananas in a brown paper bag will speed up ripening. Overripe bananas are delicious in smoothies, oatmeal, or as an ingredient in whole wheat pancakes. Use now or peel and pop in the freezer for later.
Canned pears are a tasty topping for whole wheat waffles, oatmeal or yogurt. Try cottage cheese with canned diced pears for an easy snack. Combine canned pears with lemon juice and cinnamon to cook down into a quick and easy pear butter. To cut down on added sugars, look for pears canned in 100% juice or water, rather than syrups.
Oranges make a sweet snack after school or work. Top a salad with orange chunks for added flavor. Add orange slices to a water pitcher for a refreshing drink. Save money by buying a bag of oranges, rather than purchasing them individually. From the date of purchase, oranges can typically be stored at room temperature for up to a week, and up to 3 weeks in the refrigerator.
Canned pineapple is delicious on top of yogurt or cottage cheese. Make a pineapple sorbet by freezing canned chunks, then blend until smooth. Top chicken sandwiches or burgers with a canned pineapple ring for a great sweet-savory combination.
Unopened canned fruits can be stored in the pantry for 12 to 18 months for best quality. After opening, store in the refrigerator for five to seven days.
Super Fruit Salad
- 1 (15.25 ounce) can peaches or pears, drained and diced
- 3 oranges, washed, peeled, sectioned, and cut into thirds
- 3 apples, washed, cored, and cubed
- 2 bananas, washed, peeled, and sliced
- 1 cup low-fat yogurt, any fruit flavor
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
In a medium bowl, combine prepared fruit. In a small bowl, combine yogurt, honey, cinnamon and ginger. Pour the yogurt mixture over the fruit and mix well. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
Makes 14 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: Calories 90, total fat 0g, saturated fat 0g, cholesterol 0mg, sodium 10mg, total carbohydrates 24g, fiber 2g, total sugars 19g, protein 1g.
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu