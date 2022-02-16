Add fruit to your meals without breaking the budget

It seems that grocery shopping is more and more expensive these days.

How can you get the nutrients you need without going over your food budget? Try including less expensive options from each of the five food groups when planning meals. Here are five low-cost options for adding more fruit in your day:

Applesauce can be added to cooked hot cereals or baked goods. To cut down on added sugars, look for “unsweetened” or “no sugar added” on the label. Serve applesauce with pork and other meats instead of sauces that can be high in added sugars and sodium. Large jars of applesauce can be more affordable than individual cups, however cups can be a healthy snack choice on the go. Choose the option that works best for your family.

Bananas are great additions to cereal, oatmeal or yogurt. Make a fruit skewer with banana and other fruit cut into chunks. Whip up banana “ice cream” for a tasty treat by freezing ripe banana chunks and blend until smooth. Placing green bananas in a brown paper bag will speed up ripening. Overripe bananas are delicious in smoothies, oatmeal, or as an ingredient in whole wheat pancakes. Use now or peel and pop in the freezer for later.