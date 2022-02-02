Add more vegetables to your daily diet

The importance of eating vegetables has long been recognized as core to any healthy eating strategy yet 90% of us don’t get enough.
It’s easier than you think to eat more vegetables! Eating a diet rich in vegetables and fruits as part of an overall healthy diet may reduce risk for heart disease, including heart attack and stroke as well as protect against certain types of cancers.
To fit more vegetables in your meals, follow these simple tips:
-- Try using the air fryer for cooking brussels sprouts, green beans or broccoli.
-- Stock up on a variety of frozen vegetables for quick and easy cooking.
-- Buy vegetables that are easy to prepare. Consider pre-washed bags of salad greens, baby carrots, grape tomatoes and celery sticks.
-- Keep raw, cut-up vegetables handy for quick snacks.
-- Use a microwave to quickly cook fresh or frozen vegetables. White or sweet potatoes are great microwaved as well.
-- Add vegetables to soups, stews, casseroles, stir-fries and other main and side dishes.
-- Use dark leafy greens, such as romaine lettuce and spinach, to make salads.
-- Use beans or peas in salads (kidney or garbanzo beans), soups (split peas or lentils), and side dishes (baked beans or pinto beans).
Acorn Squash, Cranberry and Kale Salad
- 1 cup brown rice, uncooked
- 2 cups no-salt added vegetable broth
- 1 acorn squash, cubed
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon mustard (Dijon or other)
- 4 cups chopped kale leaves,
- 1/2 cup dried cranberries
- 1/4 cup pumpkin seeds
- 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese (optional)
Wash and prepare vegetables. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
Cook rice in broth according to package directions.
Mix cubed squash with vegetable oil, salt, and pepper. Place squash in a baking dish. Roast squash for 20 minutes or until fork tender.
Combine vinegar, vegetable oil, maple syrup and mustard in a small bowl until well combined.
Place kale in a large bowl and pour half the dressing over the top. Massage leaves for about 2-3 minutes until softened. Add cooked rice, squash, dried cranberries, pumpkin seeds, and feta cheese if using. Mix until combined. Pour desired amount of remaining dressing and mix.
Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator.
Makes 8 (1 cup) servings.
Nutrition information per serving: Calories 280, total fat 15g, saturated fat 3.5G, cholesterol 10mg, sodium 210mg, total carbohydrates 34g, fiber 2g, total sugars 8g, includes 5g added sugars, protein 5g.
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu