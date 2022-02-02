Add more vegetables to your daily diet

The importance of eating vegetables has long been recognized as core to any healthy eating strategy yet 90% of us don’t get enough.

It’s easier than you think to eat more vegetables! Eating a diet rich in vegetables and fruits as part of an overall healthy diet may reduce risk for heart disease, including heart attack and stroke as well as protect against certain types of cancers.

To fit more vegetables in your meals, follow these simple tips:

-- Try using the air fryer for cooking brussels sprouts, green beans or broccoli.

-- Stock up on a variety of frozen vegetables for quick and easy cooking.

-- Buy vegetables that are easy to prepare. Consider pre-washed bags of salad greens, baby carrots, grape tomatoes and celery sticks.

-- Keep raw, cut-up vegetables handy for quick snacks.

-- Use a microwave to quickly cook fresh or frozen vegetables. White or sweet potatoes are great microwaved as well.

-- Add vegetables to soups, stews, casseroles, stir-fries and other main and side dishes.