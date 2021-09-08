Add physical activity to your day at home, work, play

Fall is a perfect time to enjoy the beautiful Nebraska weather and set some goals for increasing your physical activity.
Think you don’t have time? Adding activity into your day is possible and fun if you choose activities that you enjoy. Adults should aim for at least 2-1/2 hours or 150 minutes of moderate physical activity each week. Every little bit adds up and doing something is better than doing nothing.
Here are a few tips to get you started:
1. Take 10. Do 10 minutes of activity at a time to reach your weekly goal. Walk the dog for 10 minutes before and after work and add a 10-minute walk at lunchtime.
2. Mix it up. Start the week with morning bike ride, enjoy a yoga break during a weekday lunch, lift weights in the evening, and end the week by working in the garden.
3. Be ready anytime. Keep comfortable clothes and walking or running shoes in the car or at work.
4. Find ways to move. Take a brisk walk around the parking lot or an extra lap inside the grocery store before you shop. If you have an infant or toddler, take a long walk using the stroller and everyone gets some fresh air.
5. Work out during TV time. Watch a movie while you jog on a treadmill or down-load a video on your phone and watch while you ride a stationary bike.
6. Be an active parent. Instead of standing on the sidelines, walk up and down the soccer, football, or softball field while the kids practice or play their game.
7. Find support. Join a walking group, play wheelchair sports, practice martial arts, or sign up for an exercise class. Recruit family or friends for encouragement.
8. Enjoy the great outdoors. Play in the leaves, enjoy a game of hide-and-seek or disc golf. Spend time hiking, kayaking, or boating.
9. Limit screen time. It’s much easier to sit and browse social media for 20 minutes but you’ll feel much better if you take those 20 minutes for a walk instead.
10. The chores count, too! Clean the house, wash the car or mow the lawn with a push mower. Know that these activities count toward your goal of at least 150 minutes each week.
Tropical Overnight Oatmeal
- 2/3 cup old fashion oats (uncooked)
- 2/3 cup non-fat milk
- 2/3 cup non-fat Greek yogurt
- 1/8 teaspoon ground allspice
- 1 cup fresh or canned pineapple chunks
- 1 medium banana, sliced
- 2 tablespoons sliced almonds
Mix oats, milk, yogurt and allspice in two bowls or glass jars. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
Just before serving, add pineapple, banana and almonds.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 338 calories, 7 g fat, 76 mg sodium, 54 g carbohydrates, 7 g dietary fiber and 19 g protein.
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu