ADHD is controlling my life

Dear Annie: I am in my late 50s, the proud mother of two grown men who have families of their own. I’ve been successful in my career and always accomplished whatever I set my mind to.

But I always had a secret. I have ADHD. I was diagnosed in my late 20s. I never told anyone aside from my husband because it’s so embarrassing. But the condition has affected my life in so many painful ways.

For decades, I took ADHD medication prescribed by my psychiatrist and, with the help of this medication, was able to keep my life under control. But about five years ago, I lost my job and my employer-provided medical coverage. I had to go on state medical insurance, which wouldn’t cover the dosage I’d been prescribed for the previous 20 years. As a result, I’ve not been able to have the dosage I need in order to lead a productive life.

My income has plummeted. I’m making about a third of what I used to make, when I’m able to hold down a job at all.

I saw another psychiatrist who told me the dosage that I needed wouldn’t be approved. They made me feel like a drug user. But this narcotic is a legal drug to me. It doesn’t get me high. It slows me down so I can function.