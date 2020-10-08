Adored aunty now causing anxiety

One thing he has reiterated time and again during these six months is that he doesn’t need a woman and having a girlfriend adds nothing to his life. When I ask him why he says things like this, which are painful to me, he says it’s due to bad experiences in his past relationships. But he tells me that he wants me.

I am starting to feel uncomfortable with our arrangement. He says he will never get married. I want to get married. I don’t know any of his friends, and he has never taken me out. I’ve asked him why we can’t go out with his friends. He used to say it was because I needed to dress flasher — wear sexier dresses. I’ve bought flashier clothes, and he still won’t take me out.

Now, he says he just doesn’t like to go out. In reality, before we met, I know for a fact he used to go out and spend time with his friends and he still does sometimes; he just doesn’t invite me. He has never given me anything, not even a small birthday present.

I am sick to my stomach over this. I feel as though he’s ashamed of me — and that shame is the real reason that he does not want to introduce me to his friends or take me anywhere.