Adult ‘children’ need help leaving the nest

“Kenny” and I dated briefly 44 years ago, and then parted to lead separate lives while on active duty. He called me out of the blue last summer, and we began talking and texting every day. We believed we had a lot in common and might someday be together. He regularly expressed his affection for me and often told me how happy he was that we have reconnected, albeit from 600 miles away.

I was amazed and grateful. I really believed I’d found a man who was so happy to have me in his life again that he’d stay with me through thick and thin. Wrong!

During a talk about our childhood viral diseases, I made the excruciatingly difficult decision to tell him I had GH. His response was, “Oh, wow!” Then silence, followed by a change of subject. We hung up, and he has not called me or answered my calls since.

I am so broken-hearted. Kenny effectively told me that my having GH negated every single good quality that he saw in me.

So Annie, what do you say to people like me who do the right thing and to people like Kenny who are on the receiving end of this news? There are a lot of us out there who have GH.

— Rejected