After his affair, I feel like a second choice

Dear Annie: My husband of 50 years had an affair with an old college lover for about a year. Both are in their late 70s. I found out two months ago, by accident, on his text messages and confronted him.

He denied it at first, but after I mentioned to him specifically their intimate email exchanges, he admitted it. The thing that hurts me more is that he told her that he didn’t marry me for love but rather for making a family and that she is his soul mate. He said that she is the one he wants to be with but can’t because he doesn’t want to hurt others. We have two adult children.

After I confronted him, he insisted that he loves me and doesn’t want a divorce. He agreed to end the affair but hasn’t confirmed to me that he has. He behaves like nothing has happened, and I am kind of going along with that, but it really bothers me and I’ve been losing sleep over it.

On top of everything, he has not really apologized or owned up to his actions. Of course, I am devastated and feel betrayed. I think about it all the time.

Should I tell him that I am not well with everything? I am the one who brings it up all the time. He hasn’t initiated any conversation about it or clarification. I don’t like nagging him all the time, but I can’t shake things up and move forward.