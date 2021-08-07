Alzheimer’s looming; daughter worried

Dear Annie: My grandfather had severe Alzheimer’s disease. Unfortunately, it lasted for a while.

He was fine before he hit 75. Occasionally, he would forget things, but it was not a big deal. As he aged, his memory got worse and his ability to forget things increased. By 80, he was bad. He didn’t know who some of his kids were, and talking to him was painful at best. By 85, he was completely gone. He sang songs like a child. He knew nothing about his own life or his family. Mercifully, he died at 85.

His daughter, my mom, is now 65, and I’m worried she is showing signs of the disease.

Though my mom knows the name of the utensil you “stab food with” (how my grandfather described a fork at one point), she forgets things. She repeats herself. I find myself sitting and listening to the same stories.

I first detected a problem when we were having a Fourth of July barbecue and we sent my mom out to pick up burgers and buns and she came back with ice cream. We were all stunned and concerned. That’s when I knew she needs help.