An amazing solution for dingy, gray laundry

Step 5. Now the process begins. Once an hour and until the water is completely cooled (three to four hours or longer), stir the items with the spoon or broom handle. The color of the water may be shocking (even gross)!

Step 6. As satisfying as this process can be, you may find this disgusting. Just keep in mind that the dark water is all of the dirty, graying, dulling residues that have built up in the linens and clothing. It really does look like swamp water. It’s time to pull the plug. Let it drain.

Step 7. Wring and squeeze as much water out of the items as possible, and transfer them to the washer.

Step 8. Set the washer to cold and run a normal cycle, with an extra rinse if possible. Do not add any detergent or other products.

Step 9. Dry the laundry as you normally do in an automatic dryer, on a clothesline or on a drying rack.

Step 10. Be amazed, because the results will be that dramatic.

I documented my first experience with laundry stripping with more detailed instructions and photos. Wow, you need to see this at EverydayCheapskate.com/laundrystripping.

Mary Hunt writes this column for Creators Syndicate. She is the founder of www.EverydayCheapskate.com, a lifestyle blog, and the author of “Debt-Proof Living. Submit comments or tips or address questions on her website. She will answer questions of general interest via this column, but letters cannot be answered individually.

