An easy way to stop money dribbling

Oh, but you think you’re terrible with math? Numbers give you a rash? Join the club, and then understand that is no excuse. You can train your brain to take control of your spending. Let me show you.

Here’s the rule: Take a monthly figure, and then add a zero plus a little. Say you spend $5 a week at the vending machine at work. That $5 weekly expense is about $20 a month ($5 x 4 $20).

Now add a zero to $20 ($200), plus a little (oh, let’s say $50), which is about $250 a year. Let’s check the numbers: $5 x 52 $260. Very close! Do you get it? Adding a zero to a monthly expense gives you a rough 10-month equivalent, and adding a little accounts for the other two months in a year.

Here’s another example. Jenny gets her nails done every two weeks at a cost of $25 per visit. That’s about $50 a month. Times 10, that’s $500, plus a little ($75) is $575. Again, let’s check the numbers: $25 x 26 $650. Not far off, and quite shocking when all along Jenny has been trivializing this as just a little something she does for herself. Now, don’t get me wrong. I’m not against nail appointments. I just want you and Jenny to know the true cost of what you believe are insignificant expenditures.