An ounce of prevention is worth money in the bank

Today’s topic is not pretty, but unless you have $8,000 earmarked for dental care, it could prevent a lot of pain — both dental and financial.

Periodontal disease is an infection that destroys the attachment fibers and supporting bones that hold the teeth in the jawbone and the jawbone itself.

Bacteria get caught between the teeth and under the gum, forming a sticky substance called plaque that hardens to form tartar.

This leads to infection known as gingivitis. As it spreads deeper into the bone, it begins to decay, and pus forms, which causes swelling, redness and bleeding. If not treated, the teeth will become loose and fall out.

Do I have your attention? Great, because there are relatively inexpensive measures you can take to prevent this ugly situation and all of the very expensive treatments required to treat and (hopefully) reverse it. Here’s how to do that:

Floss. It’s the cheapest thing you can do to improve and maintain your dental health. Floss between the teeth and the gum line. This is the only way to effectively remove plaque from between the teeth. If you have difficulty flossing, purchase a floss handle.