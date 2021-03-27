And the winner is ...

There have got to be some limits here, but you’d never know it by looking at this invitation to spend all you’ve got plus all Peoples Savings has, too.

Our next award, the Most Confusing Use of Fine Print Award, goes to Carl and Bobbie Jo of Kentucky, who entered Fifth Third Equity Flexline’s full-page newspaper ad (not dated, so I must disclose that this could be quite old, given the condition of the specimen).

Picture, if you will, just 43 very large words filling about seven-eighths of the page with the last one-eighth devoted to fine print.

Now, I’ve read some fine print in my day, but this really beats all. What I can tell you for sure is the first sentence says the annual percentage rate on their home equity loan’s “lo, lo, lo, looooow payment” is based on an APR of 4%. Six lines later, in an amazing turn that nearly gave me a whiplash, “The maximum APR will not exceed 25% or the state usury ceiling, whichever is less.”

Oh, it goes on and on with headache-inducing terms and data I could relate to you here, but I won’t.