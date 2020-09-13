Another batch of great reader tips

If you’ve ever asked yourself, “Is there one more thing I could possibly do with baking soda,” or, “How will I ever get this candle wax out of the carpet?” today is your lucky day! Read on for some great reader tips.

NO NEW SHOES. Instead of buying new dress shoes once the heels start to wear out, take them to a shoe repair place, and have a new heel put on for $5 to $6. This lengthens the life of your shoes as well as the life of your paycheck.

— Carrie K., Illinois

BABY WIPES. I ran a day care in my home for nine years and found lots of tricks to save time and money as a matter of survival. The best tip I ever found was how to make homemade baby wipes. You need to cut a roll of good-quality paper towels (I use Bounty) in half horizontally so you have two short rolls about the size of toilet tissue.