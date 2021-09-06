Anxiety after loss brings life to a standstill

Dear Annie: My husband passed away in April after suffering for many years from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. I was his caregiver for over a year, along with hospice. It was very hard on me. Since he passed, I have been lost, depressed and have a lot of anxiety.

I don’t have much of a support system because my family members have all passed away. I stay at home, grieving terribly. I have suffered from depression for many years. Now the depression and anxiety feel overwhelming. I have been unable to get my meds right, which is very difficult to say the least.

I want to get a job so I can get out of the house and have contact with people, but I stress terribly about looking for a job every time I even think about it. I have a lot of insecurities, and I have had trouble with the interview questions on those occasions when I reached out.

I just want to get back to a somewhat normal life. My husband was always there for me when I went through difficult times, and now he’s not, of course. I never had anxiety like this, and it’s getting worse. In the past, it was just nervousness. Any suggestions?

— Grieving Widow