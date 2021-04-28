Are high-efficiency washers worth it?

You will need to use only HE detergent in a front-loading machine. HE detergent creates few if any suds. Using high-sudsing regular laundry detergent in an HE machine can cause the machine to fail.

If your dryer is still functioning well, there’s no reason other than aesthetics to replace it. Your old dryer will keep doing the job for a long while, provided you maintain it properly.

With this background information in mind, together with a long conversation I had with a repairman who works on all brands of washers and dryers except Samsung (he absolutely refuses to work on Samsung or LG products because it is nearly impossible to get parts for them) — here is my best advice:

Set a budget. Determine the price you’re willing to pay for the appliance(s). Lock eyeballs with that number, and commit to finding the best option without going over budget.

Must-have features. Write down the top three features you need in this appliance. Traditional basic top-load washers will offer temperature management and load size options, and that’s about it. From there, determine what you must have. Or do you really need more than the basics?