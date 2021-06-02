Are you ready to make the switch to induction cooking?

How to test. You can determine in a second if your cookware is induction-ready. Get a magnet. If it sticks tightly to the pan, it will work beautifully for induction cooking. If it doesn’t stick at all, that pot is probably aluminum, which is not compatible with induction. If it kinda sticks but can easily slide or move around on the pot, it’s likely low-quality stainless steel or aluminum clad with stainless. You’re looking for a very firm connection between the magnet and the pot.

One exception: If your wok has a round bottom, it is not going to work on an induction burner, regardless of its content. And you cannot just add a ring to your cooktop; you’ll need either a flat-bottom wok or a special induction wok hob, which will be an added expense.

Trial run. Here’s my advice if you are considering a switch to induction: While your appliances are still in working order, take some time to test induction cooking. Invest in a good portable induction cooktop burner, and then use it every chance you get.