Argument on the front burner

Dear Annie: I would like your opinion on a recent incident that happened to me.

I went to my son’s house to go out to dinner with him and his family to celebrate his birthday. When I arrived, the only person there was my granddaughter. My son was meeting us at the restaurant, and my daughter-in-law, “Jean,” had been called into work but intended to be back at the house shortly.

She still hadn’t returned by the time my granddaughter and I had to head to the restaurant, and I noticed a pot of soup boiling on the stove. I thought Jean had forgotten to turn the burner off, so I turned it off.

Well, I was wrong. We all happened to return later at about the same time, and when Jean noticed the burner was off, she asked, “Who turned the stove off?”

I told her I had. She looked very upset and said, “The soup was supposed to cook for 12 hours.” I said, “Well, it is better to be safe than sorry.”

Later, I asked my son whether Jean was still upset with me, and he said she had not been upset with me. I told him I could tell by the expression on her face that she was.