Around the house, borax is as good as gold

Drain clogs. Before calling a serviceman or using caustic commercial drain cleaner, try this trick on that sluggish drain: Pour 1/2 cup borax into the drain, and then slowly pour in 2 cups boiling water. Let the mixture set for 15 minutes, and then flush with hot water. If the problem is severe, repeat as necessary.

Glass cleaner. Dissolve 2 tablespoons borax in 3 cups warm water. Use as you would any liquid glass cleaner on mirrors, windows and glass surfaces. You’ll be amazed at the spotless and streak-free results.

Attack mildew. Dissolve 1/2 cup borax in 2 cups hot water. Rub this solution into the mildewed area on fabric or upholstery. Allow it to soak for several hours or until the stain disappears. Rinse well. Or soak the entire item in a solution of 2 cups borax in 2 quarts warm water overnight or until stains disappear.

Carpet stains. Remove stubborn stains from rugs and carpets. Thoroughly dampen the area, and then rub in some borax. Let the area dry, and then vacuum or blot it with a solution of equal parts vinegar and soapy water, and let dry. Repeat if necessary. Don’t forget to first test the procedure on an inconspicuous corner or closet or on a carpet scrap before applying it to the stain.