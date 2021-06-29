Baby steps lead from clutter to calm

Here’s a quick and easy way to turn entry chaos into calm: Invest in a storage bench, attractive wall hooks and a catchall tray. Now everything from shoes to keys and phone has a place.

Focus on a single location. It’s a big fail just waiting to happen when we attempt to declutter an entire room or the whole house in a single weekend. Instead, think small. Focus on a single location like the medicine cabinet, closet or drawer. Remove everything from that space — every single thing. Clean the space thoroughly. Now, evaluate and edit.

Once you have culled the things you don’t use or don’t love, return only the items that belong in this space — things you use regularly or thatbring beauty to your life. Drawer dividers or shallow bins are so helpful to keep things organized.

Consider decanters. It’s not at all unusual for the areas we do laundry to turn into disaster zones. It’s just the laundry room, right? Imagine walking into that area and feeling at peace because it is so attractive and inviting! Decanters are one solution. Store powdered detergents in clear jars with scoops to make it easy to use and to see when you’re running low. Pour stain removers and liquid soap can into olive oil jars with spouts for spill-proof pouring. Add simple labels. See how pretty that looks? Useful, too.