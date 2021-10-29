Back home and mom thinks she’s still a kid

Dear Annie: I am 38 years old with three kids ages 18, 15 and 13. I just recently moved back home with my mom because I was in an abusive relationship.

Well, my mom is treating me like a 15-year-old. I cannot come and go as I please, and I do not even go anywhere except to run basic errands. I do all the cooking, most of the cleaning and whatever else she asks me to do. I do not complain about anything; I just do it.

Last weekend, I wanted to go out with a friend for dinner. Well, you would have thought I slapped my mom in the face. She got so mad, stomping around, slamming doors and cabinets. And she is so mean and rude to all my friends. It’s just pure silliness.

What can I do to make her realize that I’m not a 15-year-old?

— Full-Grown Adult

Dear Full-Grown Adult: First of all, congratulations on getting you and your children out of an abusive environment. That was a brave and absolutely crucial decision.

Your mother was kind enough to let you — and, presumably, your kids — stay with her while you get back on your feet. But since it is her house, you’re going to have to play by her rules.