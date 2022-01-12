Bake a cake that’s worth the wait

What do Pat Benatar, George Foreman and I, your humble columnist, have in common? We were all born on the same day: Jan. 10!

I only know this because someone gave me a 768-page book simply titled “The Portable Book of Birthdays.” Good thing, too, or I’d never have known that, according to the book’s authors, Pat, George and I have socially savvy personalities and a keen ability to promote our ideas and to get what we want. We are intelligent, easily irritable and need constant emotional stimulation.

While the book doesn’t mention our favorite birthday cake, I feel confident in speaking for the three of us when I say that without a doubt it is coconut cake. But not just any coconut cake; it has to be three-day coconut cake, which is so delicious it will knock your socks off no matter when you were born. But first, a small explanation about this cake’s distinctive ingredient.

The recipe that follows calls for frozen coconut. As many times as I have made this cake (I wonder if Pat and George make their own birthday cakes.), I have yet to find such a thing where I live in Colorado. I’ve looked everywhere, asked store managers and anyone else who might be handy; it’s nowhere to be found.