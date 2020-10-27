Bargains by the month; plan your shopping all year long

OK, I’ll say a word and you respond with the first thing that pops into your head.

Me: January.

You: White sales!

Excellent response — the very one I was hoping for to set the tone for this column. It’s important to note that times have changed with these monthly sale guides. In recent years, some of the best sales often take place immediately before the related holiday or season.

Here’s a quick month-by-month guide for the best times to purchase all sorts of consumer goods.

OCTOBER. This is the big candy month. Stock up for all your holidays. And it may be a good time to buy a new car, if you must. In October, salespeople are getting nervous about meeting or beating year-end quotas. And have you noticed October is National Pizza Month?!

NOVEMBER. Turkeys are priced dirt-cheap from now through Christmas. So are cranberries and baking supplies. Stock the freezer, because a turkey that remains frozen is good for at least a year.

DECEMBER. Everything you can imagine, from toys to computers, shoes to perfume, crystal to party foods, and cellphones to baby furniture is on sale in hopes of boosting holiday retail sales.