Basics of cooking with an air fryer

Did you receive an air fryer as a holiday gift or wondering if an air fryer would be a worthwhile investment?
Air fryers cook by circulating extremely hot air around the food (also known as convection cooking). Food comes out crispy on the outside while usually moist and tender on the inside. Air fryers provide a healthier alternative to conventional frying because they use very little or no oil during the cooking process.
These appliances come in a variety of sizes and contain a basket to hold food, an electric heating element and a fan to circulate the hot air. Some units have digital controls while others have large dials/knobs. Check out the operator’s manual to learn more about how the air fryer works.
Air fryers can be used for baking although additional equipment will sometimes be needed. Most glass baking dishes, muffin tins that fit into the air fryer basket can be used. Cookies can be baked on parchment paper. Depending on the air fryer size, usually only 3 or 4 cookies can be cooked at a time.
When purchasing this new appliance, size needs to be considered and how many you will be cooking for at mealtime. Caution should be used to not overfill the basket as foods will not cook evenly or reach the proper temperature.
Using a food thermometer is the only way to ensure safety of meat, poultry, and egg products when air frying. Place the food thermometer in the thickest part of the food, making sure not to touch bone, fat, or gristle.
The following internal temperatures are recommended according to the United States Department of Agriculture: Cook all raw beef, pork, lamb and veal steaks, chops, and roasts to a minimum internal temperature of 145 degrees F. Cook all raw ground beef, pork, lamb and veal to an internal temperature of 160 degrees F and cook all poultry to an internal temperature of 165 degrees F as measured with a food thermometer.
Air Fryer Potato Coins
- 2 medium russet potatoes, scrubbed with clean vegetable brush under running water
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- Optional seasonings: black pepper, cayenne pepper, garlic powder
- Optional toppings: Shredded cheddar cheese, cooked chopped bacon, chopped green onion, fresh or dried parsley, sour cream
Preheat air fryer to 400 degrees F.
Scrub the potatoes with a clean vegetable brush under running water. Slice into 1/4 inch thick slices.
Drizzle with olive oil and toss lightly with optional seasonings.
Place coins in air fryer basket or rack. Be careful not to overlap or stack coins. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until coins are tender and browned.
If adding toppings, arrange cheese, bacon, green onions or parsley on each coin and return to air fryer for 2 to 5 minutes until all ingredients are thoroughly heated and cheese has melted.
Remove potato coins and garnish with sour cream, if desired. Serve immediately.
Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator.
Potatoes can also be prepared in the oven on a baking sheet at 425 degrees F for about 25 minutes or until golden brown.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: Calories 290, total fat 14g, saturated fat 2g, cholesterol 0mg, sodium 10mg, total carbohydrates 38g, fiber 3g, total sugars 1g, includes 0g added sugars, protein 5g.
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu