Basics of cooking with an air fryer

Did you receive an air fryer as a holiday gift or wondering if an air fryer would be a worthwhile investment?

Air fryers cook by circulating extremely hot air around the food (also known as convection cooking). Food comes out crispy on the outside while usually moist and tender on the inside. Air fryers provide a healthier alternative to conventional frying because they use very little or no oil during the cooking process.

These appliances come in a variety of sizes and contain a basket to hold food, an electric heating element and a fan to circulate the hot air. Some units have digital controls while others have large dials/knobs. Check out the operator’s manual to learn more about how the air fryer works.

Air fryers can be used for baking although additional equipment will sometimes be needed. Most glass baking dishes, muffin tins that fit into the air fryer basket can be used. Cookies can be baked on parchment paper. Depending on the air fryer size, usually only 3 or 4 cookies can be cooked at a time.

When purchasing this new appliance, size needs to be considered and how many you will be cooking for at mealtime. Caution should be used to not overfill the basket as foods will not cook evenly or reach the proper temperature.