Before you jump into HEL, carefully consider your options

Dear Mary: We have decided to pay off a bunch of bills and do some much-needed repairs on our house.
Can you tell me the difference between a home equity loan and a home equity line of credit? Which would be better?
— Scott
Dear Scott: With a home equity loan, or a HEL, you walk away with a check for the full amount of the loan and a second mortgage on your home. You will likely pay a loan fee and closing costs. Interest rates are fixed and currently average around 5%.
A home equity line of credit, or a HELOC, is a revolving line of credit, a lot like a credit card, except that your home is the collateral. You don’t get a check at closing, but rather a checkbook or debit card to access the funds as you need them. You make payments on the amount you’ve drawn out, not the total amount you have available. Rates on HELOCs now start at about 2.5%.
A HELOC has several drawbacks you should know about. First, the interest rate will, more than likely, be variable. It looks very low now but could go through the roof quickly if the economy continues to rebound and the Federal Reserve Board increases interest rates.
A HELOC could wreak havoc on your credit score if you draw out the maximum amount available. Because it is a line of credit, it will appear that you are borrowing faster than you can repay in the same way a maxed-out Visa or MasterCard account pulls down your credit score.
Something else to consider: Most lenders charge hefty fees on HELOCs, including an annual fee of $50 to $75 just to keep the line open. Many HELOCs provide for a penalty of $250 to $600 if you pay it all back during the first three years. And if you get it and then don’t draw on it? Expect a “nonusage” penalty of $50 a year.
Finally, in both cases — HEL and HELOC — should you fall behind in making those regular payments, the lender will not think twice about taking whatever measures necessary to collect, including foreclosing on the house. Just make sure you are fully aware of what you are getting into.
I know it’s a coincidence, but “HEL” is certainly an appropriate acronym for spending one’s home equity. While you didn’t ask my advice, I hope you have thought this through. Treating your home equity like available spending money could be a decision you will regret for a long time to come.
Dear Mary: Enclosed with my electric bill this month was an offer to buy an insurance plan that will cover the costs associated with repairing my furnace, water heater, range and refrigerator. The cost is $14.99 per month. Would this be a good idea?
— Tamara
Dear Tamara: Without the specific details of the offer, I’m at a decided disadvantage. But I can tell you that $14.99 a month becomes $179.88 in a year. Personally, I can’t recall when I required repairs on any of the four appliances you mention; it’s been that long, if ever.
My point is the odds are in the company’s favor. Here’s my advice: If you have $14.99 a month to spend, set up your own protection account. Write yourself a check every month, and if something needs repair, pay for it from that account. More than likely, after a year, you will have a nice nest egg to do with as you please.
Dear Mary: I have been going through baby clothes that have been stored for many years, and some items have yellow stains on them. Can you recommend a product that might get these old stains out? I have no idea what the source of these stains is.
— Gayle
Dear Gayle: I know the source — babies make lots of stains! Mix 1 cup powdered Cascade Dishwasher Detergent and 1 cup Clorox 2 Stain Remover powder in a 5-gallon bucket with the hottest water from your tap. Soak items in this mixture overnight, and then launder as usual.
This stain recipe is especially good for organic stains — food stains, baby stains and items that you may have given up on.
Dear Mary: I highly recommend De-Solv-It. It is a citrus oil-based degreaser and sticker remover that I have used over the past several years. It is nontoxic.
Here is a recent example: I purchased a used soft-cover library book at Half Price Books (a wonderful chain, by the way) that had tape covering the spine and the cover. I put a small amount on the edges of the tape and allowed it to seep in overnight.
The next morning, I was able to peel it off pretty easily with no discernible damage to the cover. Thank you for all of the good advice over the years.
— Ted
Dear Ted: I raced to get a small spray bottle of De-Solv-It to test before mentioning this find to my dear readers. Wow! You are right about how well it works to remove all kinds of icky, sticky stuff (not that I have a houseful of icky stuff that needs removing or anything, ha!).
I should have opted for the better-value 12-ounce size from the get-go. This is exactly the kind of product I need in my arsenal of home rescue products. Thanks for this great recommendation.
Dear Mary: Thank you for your many helpful articles. In a past column, you wrote about how to unshrink a wool sweater. All I can remember is that it involved baby shampoo. Could you print the instructions again? Thanks!
— Linda
Dear Linda: Sure. Here it is: Mix a solution of 1 gallon lukewarm water and 2 tablespoons baby shampoo. Soak the garment for about 10 minutes. Now the important part: Don’t rinse! Simply blot out all the excess water with a dry towel and gently lay it flat on a fresh towel. Reshape slowly, and carefully stretch it back to its original size. Do not dry in direct sunlight or heat.
This tip comes from the Woolmark Company (formerly known as the Wool Bureau), which verifies that this technique will work provided the fibers have not become permanently damaged.
Mary Hunt writes this column for Creators Syndicate. She is the founder of www.EverydayCheapskate.com, a lifestyle blog, and the author of “Debt-Proof Living.” Submit comments or tips or address questions on her website. She will answer questions of general interest via this column, but letters cannot be answered individually.