Before you jump into HEL, carefully consider your options

Dear Mary: We have decided to pay off a bunch of bills and do some much-needed repairs on our house.

Can you tell me the difference between a home equity loan and a home equity line of credit? Which would be better?

— Scott

Dear Scott: With a home equity loan, or a HEL, you walk away with a check for the full amount of the loan and a second mortgage on your home. You will likely pay a loan fee and closing costs. Interest rates are fixed and currently average around 5%.

A home equity line of credit, or a HELOC, is a revolving line of credit, a lot like a credit card, except that your home is the collateral. You don’t get a check at closing, but rather a checkbook or debit card to access the funds as you need them. You make payments on the amount you’ve drawn out, not the total amount you have available. Rates on HELOCs now start at about 2.5%.

A HELOC has several drawbacks you should know about. First, the interest rate will, more than likely, be variable. It looks very low now but could go through the roof quickly if the economy continues to rebound and the Federal Reserve Board increases interest rates.