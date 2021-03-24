Being the family’s black sheep not a comfortable role

I feel such dissonance between being honest with her and just continuing the relationship knowing it’s based on an ulterior motive. I reprimand myself for foolishly believing the relationship was genuine.

Should I just be grateful to have her back in my life and keep my feelings to myself? Would being honest do anything other than cause another rift?

— Black Sheep

Dear Black Sheep: Every relationship is different and has different limitations. Just as you want her to accept your decision, you should accept her decision to try and bring you back. You could tell her, “That’s nice. I understand, but I am not changing my mind.”

Be kind and firm. She is doing the best she can with what she believes to be true, and you are doing the best you can with what you believe to be true. If you can agree to disagree, you will find moments of joy together.

Dear Annie: You recently asked us to tell you how we slow down and enjoy life. My wife and I are in our early 70s and, thankfully, still healthy. Over a period of a little more than two years, we drove — without a single air mile — to all the lower 48 states. We did more than 80% of it without being on an interstate highway.