Best laptop computers for 2020

A Chromebook is not a brand name per se but rather a type of laptop computer or notebook that runs Chrome OS as its operating system.

A Chromebook is designed to be used while connected to the internet. This is not a problem, as Wi-Fi is expected as part of today’s campus or online learning experience, both from an educational and a social perspective. Students expect fast Wi-Fi so that they can learn anytime and anywhere, on campus or off, and always be available for friends and family. There are many brands of Chromebooks.

All Chromebooks have this one thing in common: They run countless Google apps, and those apps are all free.

Just keep this in mind: A Chromebook is not a Microsoft Windows or a Mac computer. A Chromebook is much better (and so much cheaper) in many situations. A Chromebook operates with Chrome OS, which is secure, fast and super simple.

A Chromebook laptop is ideal for anyone who wants to be able to write papers, surf the internet, communicate by email, stream movies and videos, manage lots of photos and collect tons of music. It relies on cloud storage (as opposed to hard drive storage) of documents and files. Chromebooks have become so popular they now outsell Macs.