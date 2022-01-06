Bill leavers diner feeling ‘unbalanced’

Last year, we agreed she could quit her full-time job to pursue her dreams of owning her own business and achieving her master’s degree in business administration. During which time I completely renovated her new commercial space and have held down my own job that provides a stable income and health insurance for our entire family. I cook most nights, stay on top of the bills and keep the house organized, all while she frantically runs her business by the seat of her pants. But the second I ask anything of her, she loses her mind and tells me I’m not supportive.

I’ve tried to have these talks with her, but every time I bring up my feelings, she is quick to make it about herself. How do I get through to her while keeping her civilized?

— Solo at Home

Dear Solo at Home: It’s inspiring that your wife is chasing her dreams, and it’s commendable that you’re making that possible for her — but it can’t come at the expense of her family. She needs to contribute to the well-being of the household, and it’s up to you two what that means.