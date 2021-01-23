Binder clips useful to organize the home

Chopping walnuts. To chop walnuts or pecans quickly and without creating a big mess on your counter, use a rolling pin. Place the nuts in a large plastic bag, and seal the bag. Then roll the rolling pin over the nuts until they are well crushed.

No more gooey ice cream. If you dislike opening your carton of ice cream to find a gooey film on the top, place a piece of wax paper directly on top of the ice cream before replacing the lid and putting it into the refrigerator.

Keep windshield clear. Even during the harshest winter weather, it’s easy to make sure you’ll never have to scrape ice off your ungaraged car again when you do this: When you park it for the night, wipe the windshield and windows with undiluted plain white vinegar. I keep vinegar in a spray bottle in a handy spot inside the car. This will prevent frost and ice from building up on the glass, and that means no more scraping.

Bowl caps. If you have bowls or kitchen equipment that you stack inside one another in the cabinet and rarely use, you know that dust often settles inside them. To prevent this from happening, simply take a shower cap and stretch it over the top of the bowls.