Blended families can be tough, but try being the bigger person

Dear His Children Hate Me: If you just wait for his children to change, and you don’t change yourself or do some introspection as to why they treat you the way they do, then things will not change. Saying that your 16-year-old stepson was disrespectful and didn’t follow rules is not really understanding adolescents.

Of course, respect is always the goal of parenting a teenager, but cutting them a little slack when they are trying to find their way from childhood to adulthood is also very important. Instead of interpreting his refusal to follow rules as a direct attack on you, consider that he’s trying to figure himself out. Remember, you are the adult. The more understanding and empathy you can bring, the more receptive they will be to reconciliation.

Try to put yourself in his and your stepdaughters’ shoes. Someone has to extend the olive branch. Be the bigger person for the sake of your marriage and — fast-forward — for the wonderful family and grandkids you will celebrate holidays with together.

Dear Annie: Unfortunately, like a lot of people, I have sent out too many sympathy cards this past year. And many families opting for no visitation and sometimes even no services, it’s hard to come up with something other than flowers or food.