Blended family coming apart over college expenses

If our daughter can afford to go to a salon every two weeks, then surely, she can learn to appropriately budget $500 to $1,000 a semester toward school.

Our oldest son is paying his student loans. Our second oldest did not go to college. The third son only went for one semester, and his tuition and other expenses were paid for out of his savings by his father. Our youngest daughter is still in high school. I expect her to also earn her way, as does her father.

My husband gets very angry when we have these discussions and feels like I’m “picking” on HIS children. Should I just let it go and pay for all her college?

— To Pay or Not to Pay?

Dear To Pay or Not to Pay?: Only you and your husband can decide whether to pay her college tuition. Allow him to do what he thinks is best for his own children and you will likely start to get along in this area. Education might be part of his divorce settlement, anyway. It really is none of your business if his daughter wants to go to the salon, and she should be allowed to keep some extra money for her own enjoyment.

He should decide how much to pay for his children’s education, and you should do the same for your children’s education.

Annie Lane, a graduate of New York Law School and New York University, writes this column for Creators Syndicate. Email questions to dearannie@creators.com.

