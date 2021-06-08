‘Blessed and Happy Woman’ missed the mark

I suggest Blessed and Happy Woman study depression and its effects on individuals and families, and perhaps turn her smug condescension into learning how to shut up and listen and understand the perspectives of other people. It’s not all about her.

— Educated and Fuming

Dear Annie: “Blessed and Happy Woman” was a bit off. Prayer and diet cannot “cure depression.” You did mention the counsel of a doctor, but I want to stress that a doctor is absolutely necessary when dealing with mental health issues.

People still have such a fear of mental illness, but it is no different than a physical illness like diabetes or asthma. People have no fear disclosing that they have asthma and need medication for it. It’s so sad that people still live in fear of disclosing their mental illness.

I’m afraid you had an awesome opportunity to speak about the power of seeking professional help when there is an issue with mental health. You responded meekly, not with the response I expected — that she should get her butt into counseling and anyone in the same position should as well. You dropped the ball, unfortunately. Otherwise, I do enjoy your column.

— Correcting an Annie