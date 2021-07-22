Boyfriend moves on, leaves her behind

Dear Annie: My former boyfriend and I were in a serious, exclusive relationship for nearly six years. While we never lived together, we were intimately close and spent most nights together. He always told me how much he loved me and that I was the best.

Seven months ago, he blindsided me. He broke up with me, in the coldest, least empathetic way possible. I hardly even recognized him as he spoke. He said we’d been a great couple, and I cried hearing him speak about our relationship in the past tense that way.

Since breaking up with me, he suddenly bought a house and cut off all contact with me. It seems he’s turned to stone and has no remorse. I think about him every day. I feel like an old fool for having loved him, having overlooked his faults all these years. I’m so ashamed. It’s as though we never happened, since we don’t speak or text at all now. I really feel like a part of me died when we broke up.

How did this man forget me so quickly? How could he not feel any remorse or sadness? He said he would always love me.

— Believe in Love