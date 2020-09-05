Breaking up is hard to do

Make the call. Find the toll-free number for customer service (find it on the back of the credit card, on the last statement or possibly on your credit report). Tell the rep to close your account. You’ll get an argument, of course, but stick to your guns. Say, “Close my account, and report it closed to the credit bureaus.” Make a note of the full name of the person you spoke with and the date you made this request.

Send the letter. Immediately follow up with a letter referring to your conversation and restating your instruction. Enclose the credit card, which you’ve cut into pieces, if you still have it. Send this letter by certified mail with delivery confirmation. This will cost you a couple of bucks in addition to the regular postage. Once you get that signed receipt back, attach it to your copy of the letter.

Follow up. In about two weeks, call customer service again to confirm your account is closed. Assume it won’t be (they’re fighting you here, so expect them to deny ever hearing from you at all). Repeat your verbal instructions: Close this account!

Verify. In about three months, order a copy of your credit report (from AnnualCreditReport.com). If the account shows “closed at request of customer” or something similar, you’ve achieved success.