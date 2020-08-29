Brightest flame burns the quickest

Dear Annie: Since you wrote “Ask Me Anything,” I’m taking you up on it.

I had known a lady for about a year when I finally asked her out. I was shocked when she said yes. The date was to be a game of miniature golf followed by a walk on the beach.

Long story short, she stopped by my house first, and we never made it to miniature golf or the beach. Instead, I had a few of the best hours of my life.

After a couple of similar “dates,” I invited her to move in with me, and she accepted. Our relationship was close to perfect. She was extremely caring and affectionate. I didn’t want to bring up marriage too soon, but I did tell her I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her, and she said the same to me.

This continued for about three months. But then, one Sunday, she got up very early to go spend the day with her mother out of town. As she was getting ready, I hugged her and said, “I am happy you enjoy spending time with your mom, but it would be great if you would plan it a little later so we could enjoy some time together before you have to leave.”