Broke? Can’t save? Oh, yes you can!

No. 3: Think twice. I came close to paying full price — $100 — for a replacement charger for my phone. But the thought of spending that much money gave me a rash and sent me to eBay. In no time, I bagged a regular charger plus one for the car for less than $10 with shipping. Need something for one-time use? Borrow it from a friend or neighbor (and encourage them to do the same).

No. 4: Cut the cards. You use plastic to pay for stuff because it’s convenient. So, stop using it. It shouldn’t be so convenient to spend your money. Curb all those impulsive purchases. That’s a lot of money you can free up for savings.

No. 5: Bank the raise. The next time you get a raise (or bonus), save at least half. Let’s say that raise improves your monthly take-home pay by $200. If you save half and do that for the next 10 years, that money you didn’t miss (because you never saw it) will grow into $12,000, and that’s not taking into account any interest you might earn along the way.

Here’s the thing about saving: At first, it’s going to feel like a hardship (like dieting, all you can think about is what you can’t have). During my worst years, when I was spending with reckless abandon and racking up debt, I would have told you with all sincerity that we didn’t have enough money to save.