Brother Ed’s presence is challenging, overwhelming

You have given everything to your brother, and it’s time that he takes some responsibility for himself. Even though he’s carrying a large load, there is no reason he can’t accept some part-time work to supplement his Social Security and get a place of his own. It’s great that he is in therapy, but he should also look into Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous for additional support in his battle with addiction.

As for your own well-being, reach out to your local Al-Anon chapter to meet others going through similar situations with their loved ones.

Remember that creating distance between you and your brother is not an abandonment; it’s a boundary. You can only give someone else a tow if your own tank is full. If you’re running on empty... well, then you’ll both get stuck in the mud.

Take a deep breath and write down a list of things you’re grateful for. Often, when our lives feel like they’re spiraling out of control, we become so overwhelmed that we feel helpless. This exercise will help put things in perspective.

Dear Annie: I am afraid you missed the boat on your answer to Worried in Wyoming. I am a lawyer, and I can assure you that the risk of her husband keeping virtually all of the assets in a noncommunity property state is real.