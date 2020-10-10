Busting ballot blunders (but don’t forget to vote)

More and more friends are doing this; with everyone using cellphones (as opposed to home phones), you can’t tell if they are in their car when calling so you answer it. I feel I am being used to make their trip to wherever go quicker and fill in the void.

Then they get to their destination and say, “Well, I am here,” and hang up. Oh, and don’t forget the commentary on other drivers or spying something different or whatever.

Am I the only one who is bothered by people only calling when they are in their car? Am I just old-fashioned and need to realize that this is the new normal?

— Call Me From Home

Dear Call Me From Home: It seems that long, leisurely calls from the sofa on a Sunday afternoon have gone the way of the landline, but we ought to revive the tradition.

As tempting as it can be to catch up on calls from the road, it can leave call recipients feeling slighted, and, even more importantly, it’s dangerous. It greatly reduces our ability to recognize and react quickly to hazards while driving.