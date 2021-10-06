Cabbage food for more than just coleslaw

Cabbage can be used for more than coleslaw at a barbecue.

Cabbage can be steamed, baked or stuffed, as well as eaten raw. Add raw shredded cabbage to tossed salads. Serve cooked and seasoned cabbage with meats like beef, chicken and low-fat sausages. Add cabbage to soups, stews and stir-fry dishes.

Cabbage is an excellent source of vitamin C and a good source of fiber. Cabbage is also a source of vitamin K, folate and potassium. It is a cruciferous vegetable and contains natural compounds that may be helpful in the prevention of certain types of cancer.

There are at least 100 types of cabbage grown in the world. The most common varieties in the United States are green, red and savoy. Chinese varieties are also available such as bok choy and Napa. Cabbage is closely related to cauliflower, broccoli, kale, Brussels sprouts and kohlrabi.

Choose cabbage heads that are firm and dense with shiny, crisp, colorful leaves free of cracks, bruises and blemishes. A one-pound of cabbage is equal to about four to five cups of raw shredded cabbage.