Cabbage food for more than just coleslaw

Cabbage can be used for more than coleslaw at a barbecue.
Cabbage can be steamed, baked or stuffed, as well as eaten raw. Add raw shredded cabbage to tossed salads. Serve cooked and seasoned cabbage with meats like beef, chicken and low-fat sausages. Add cabbage to soups, stews and stir-fry dishes.
Cabbage is an excellent source of vitamin C and a good source of fiber. Cabbage is also a source of vitamin K, folate and potassium. It is a cruciferous vegetable and contains natural compounds that may be helpful in the prevention of certain types of cancer.
There are at least 100 types of cabbage grown in the world. The most common varieties in the United States are green, red and savoy. Chinese varieties are also available such as bok choy and Napa. Cabbage is closely related to cauliflower, broccoli, kale, Brussels sprouts and kohlrabi.
Choose cabbage heads that are firm and dense with shiny, crisp, colorful leaves free of cracks, bruises and blemishes. A one-pound of cabbage is equal to about four to five cups of raw shredded cabbage.
Store the whole head of cabbage in a plastic bag or wrap it in plastic wrap in the refrigerator. Do not slice the cabbage until you are ready to use it. If you only need half of a head, place the remaining half in a plastic bag and shake a few drops of water onto the cut side. Close the bag and refrigerate. The cut half should last a few days if it was fresh when you cut it. Cabbage heads should stay fresh for at least one to two weeks.
Clean your cabbage by removing the outer layer of leaves. Cut your cabbage head into quarters and then rinse under cold running water.
Cabbage is one of the vegetables that contains the mineral sulfur. When these vegetables are cooked, the sulfur is released and an unpleasant odor is produced. The longer you cook these vegetables, the more sulfur is released. To reduce the smell, cook vegetables quickly.
Cider-Braised Cabbage
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 medium onion, washed under running water and thinly sliced
- 1 head (about 2 pounds) green cabbage, scrubbed with clean vegetable brush under running water, quartered, cored, and thinly sliced
- 1/2 cup apple cider
- 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Melt butter in a large saucepan over medium high heat. Add onion and cook until it begins to soften, about 5 minutes.
Add cabbage, tossing to coat with oil. Cook for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Add apple cider. Cover and reduce heat to medium. Cook for about another 5 minutes. Uncover; simmer until almost all the liquid has evaporated.
Add vinegar. Season with salt and pepper.
Makes 4 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 140 calories, 6g total fat, 45 mg sodium, 21 g carbohydrates, 6g fiber, 12 g total sugars, 3g protein.
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu