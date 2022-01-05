‘Caged Bird’ says ‘let your children fly’

Dear Annie: I cried when I was reading the letters from parents about not letting go of their children in college. My mother was so strict with me that I was not even allowed to go to college.

A new local college was opened the year I graduated from high school, but my parents’ excuse for me not to go was that they couldn’t afford it.

They also asked me how I was going to get there since it was 25 miles from home. They decided that, since I was a girl, I did not need a car, even though they bought both of my brothers a car when they turned 16.

I could not even get a job because we lived in the country and there were no businesses close by. They finally allowed me to go to “beauty school” to learn how to do hair, which I hated. After graduating from that and getting my license, I still could not work because, they asked, “How are you going to get to work without a car?” It was always just one roadblock after another.

I was not even allowed to date, while all of my friends were going out with boys to parties and such. My mother didn’t trust me.