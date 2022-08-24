Cami Wells: August is National Peach Month

Peaches are one of the most versatile summer fruits. They can be served for breakfast, lunch, dinner or as a snack. Peaches can be baked, broiled, poached, sauced, preserved, pickled, frozen — or just eaten as they are.

Did you know that peaches are members of the rose family? That explains the sweet fragrance they give off when ripe. Peaches share its species with nectarines, differing in just one genetic mutation. Peaches are a good source of vitamins A and C, and fiber. Peaches are also low in calories; a medium peach has only 58 calories.

When buying fresh peaches, think about when you plan to eat them. If you will eat them in a day or two, look for peaches that yield slightly to light pressure of your finger. If you want peaches for later in the week, look for peaches that are firm to your touch and will ripen in three to four days. Choose fruit that has a background color of yellow or cream and has a fresh-looking appearance.

Unripe peaches can be left to ripen at room temperature. This process can be hastened by placing them in a paper bag for a couple of days. Peaches will keep for three to four days at room temperature, and slightly longer in the refrigerator. Peaches taste best at room temperature. Wash the fruit just before eating it.

Peaches may also be canned, frozen or made into jam or preserves. Freezing is the most popular method since it takes less time. According to Clemson Cooperative Extension, here are the steps to freeze peaches:

Dip peaches into boiling water for 30 to 60 seconds. Transfer the peaches immediately into ice water.

The skins should slip off easily. Cut the peaches in half and remove the pit. Slice and treat them to prevent browning. Place the sliced fruit into a water and vitamin C solution prepared at a ratio of six crushed 500 mg. vitamin C tablets to one gallon of water. You may also find the vitamin C packaged as ascorbic acid.

When all the peaches have been peeled and treated, drain the water and sprinkle on a half cup of sugar for each quart of peaches. Stir gently and let the fruit stand for 15 minutes. The peaches will begin to make their own juice.

Pack the peaches into freezer bags to within three to four inches of the top. Squeeze out the air, seal, label, and freeze. You may also use rigid plastic containers. Leave about an inch of headspace before freezing.

This is a great basic smoothie recipe. Feel free to substitute any fresh or frozen fruit, juice or yogurt that you may have on hand.

Peach Raspberry Smoothie

1/2 cup fresh or frozen raspberries

1/2 cup fresh or frozen peach slices

3/4 cup 100% orange juice

1/2 cup plain or vanilla yogurt

Blend all ingredients in a blender and enjoy!

Makes 1 serving

Nutrition information per serving: Calories 260, total fat 3g, saturated fat 1.5G, cholesterol 5mg, sodium 105mg, total carbohydrates 51g, fiber 7g, total sugars 38g, includes 0g added sugars, protein 10g.