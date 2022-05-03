Cami Wells: Bring on the broccoli

Over the last 35 years, per person consumption of fresh broccoli has increased from 1.4 pounds in 1980 to 7.1 pounds in 2017.

The popularity and consumption of broccoli may be due to its health-related benefits and convenience. Broccoli is a member of the mustard family of plants and is closely related to Brussels sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower, kale and kohlrabi.

Choose broccoli with firm, compact clusters of small flower buds. Broccoli should also have tender, moist stalks with bright unwilted leaves. Florets that are dark green, purplish or bluish green contain more beta-carotene and vitamin C than paler or yellowing ones.

Choose bunches with stalks that are very firm. Stalks that bend or seem rubbery are of poor quality. Avoid broccoli with open, flowering, discolored, or water-soaked bud clusters and tough, woody stems.

Store broccoli in an open plastic bag in the refrigerator vegetable drawer. Do not wash broccoli before storing because any water on its surface will encourage the growth of mold.

Fresh broccoli is best if used within a day or two after purchased but will keep for up to four days in the refrigerator. Once cooked, any leftovers may be refrigerated for two to three days in a tightly covered container.

Broccoli can be found in stores in many forms as fresh heads, pre-cut as florets, broccoli slaw, individually frozen, in fresh and frozen mixes and in soups.

What are some easy ways to prepare broccoli? Try it raw, steamed, stir‐fried, boiled or roasted. Lightly steamed broccoli makes a delicious addition to any salad. Raw broccoli is a wonderful addition to a vegetable platter. Roasted broccoli with olive oil and garlic makes a fantastic side dish.

This broccoli slaw recipe is perfect for to include in a quick spring meal.

Broccoli Slaw with Cranberries

1 (12 ounce) package broccoli slaw

1/2 cup chopped green onions

1/4 cup slivered almonds

3/4 cup dried cranberries

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1/4 cup vinegar

1/2 tablespoon low sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon ginger, ground

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon pepper

Salt to taste

Clean green onions by gently rubbing them under cold running water; chop.

In a large bowl, combine broccoli slaw, onions, almonds and dried cranberries.

In a separate bowl, mix oil, vinegar, soy sauce, honey, ginger, garlic powder, pepper and salt (optional). Toss dressing with salad.

Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving.

Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.

Makes 11 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: Calories 90, total fat 4g, sodium 25mg, total carbohydrates 13g, fiber 2g, protein 1g.

Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu

