Cami Wells: Cooking with fresh herbs

Fresh herbs are strong-smelling, flavorful plants that can be added to dishes to make them more flavorful.

Herbs include basil, cilantro, garlic, dill, rosemary, oregano and thyme as well as others.

Garlic is an herb but is a bulb shape. Fresh herbs are usually green, but some variations can make them different colors. They can be easily grown at home indoors or outdoors during the growing season.

When choosing herbs, look for herbs that are not limp or drooping. The leaves of herbs should be bright in color and free of brown spots or yellowed leaves. Herbs should have a strong smell. Garlic should be chosen when it is firm.

Store basil stems in water and cover with a plastic bag on the counter for up to 10 days or in the refrigerator for up to five days. Store garlic on the counter. For cilantro, dill and parsley, wrap the cut stems in a damp paper towel and place in a plastic bag. Store for up to a week.

As a general rule, add fresh herbs near the end of the cooking time or just before serving as prolonged heating can cause flavor and aroma losses.

-- Add the more delicate fresh herbs — basil, chives, cilantro, dill leaves, parsley, marjoram and mint — a minute or two before the end of cooking or sprinkle them on the food before it’s served.

-- The less delicate fresh herbs, such as dill seeds, oregano, rosemary, tarragon and thyme, can be added about the last 20 minutes of cooking.

-- For some foods, such as breads, batters, etc., add fresh herbs at the beginning of the cooking process.

Zesty Herb Potatoes

2-1/2 pounds red potatoes, cubed

3 tablespoons fresh dill or 1 tablespoon dried dill

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Salt and pepper, to taste

Rinse potatoes and fresh dill. Scrub the potatoes with a clean vegetable brush under running water.

Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Spray a large baking sheet with non-stick cooking spray. Place cubed potatoes in an even layer on the prepared pan. Drizzle potatoes with vegetable oil, salt and pepper. Mix to coat.

Bake for about 30 minutes, or until potatoes are fork tender and golden brown in color. Stir potatoes halfway through baking.

In a small bowl, stir together the minced garlic, chopped dill and lemon juice. Pour mixture over cooked potatoes and toss to coat well. Serve immediately.

Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to four days.

Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition information per serving (1 cup): Calories 190, total fat 4.5g, saturated fat 0.5g, cholesterol 0mg, sodium 10mg, total carbohydrates 35g, fiber 2g, total sugars 1g, protein 4g.

Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu

