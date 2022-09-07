Cami Wells: Discover Swiss chard

The colorful, leafy green known as Swiss chard is actually a beet that was developed specifically for its edible stems and leaves, which are often used in recipes as a substitute for spinach.

Swiss chard goes by many names — chard, leaf beet, seakettle beet and spinach beet to name a few. The leaves of Swiss chard are shiny, green and ribbed. The stem color varies between white, yellow, red and rainbow, depending on the cultivar.

What are the benefits to eating Swiss chard? Like many dark green, leafy vegetables, Swiss chard contains vitamins A, C, and K in addition to minerals, phytonutrients and fiber. Chard is naturally high in sodium. One cup contains 313 mg of sodium, which is surprisingly high for vegetables.

Look for full leaves that are bright in color. Avoid yellow or wilted leaves. Smaller leaves are sweeter, the larger leaves are chewier. If using the stalks, look for firm crispness. Store unwashed in a plastic bag in the refrigerator for 2-3 days. The stalks can be stored longer if separated from the leaves.

When ready to use, make sure to wash thoroughly. The leaves can be difficult to clean so rinse thoroughly under running water while separating the leaves. Use your hands to gently rub them to help get rid of germs and dirt. Dry on paper towels.

When eaten raw, chard can be bitter, but cooking helps remove this bitterness. Swiss chard can be braised, steamed, sautéed or grilled. Here are a few more ideas:

Instead of spinach, try using Swiss chard in your scrambled eggs or omelets.

Try adding fresh Swiss chard to a stir-fry just before serving.

Use Swiss chard as the base for a salad; you can mix it in with lettuce leaves.

Swiss chard is typically enjoyed fresh, but it can be frozen, canned, or dried.

Oodles of Noodles

2-3/4 cups (11 ounces) whole wheat pasta, dry

1-1/2 tablespoons vegetable or olive oil

2-1/4 cups grape tomatoes, halved

1-1/2 teaspoon dried basil

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon garlic, minced

3 tablespoons whole wheat flour

2-1/3 cups low-sodium vegetable or chicken broth

4 cups Swiss chard or spinach, stems removed, chopped

Cook pasta according to package directions. Do not overcook. Drain well and set aside.

Heat vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add half of tomatoes and cook 2-3 minutes until skins soften. Do not overcook. Reserve remaining tomatoes. Add basil, salt, pepper and garlic. Stir.

Sprinkle flour over tomatoes. Cook for 30 seconds over medium heat until mixture becomes thick. Add vegetable broth. Bring to a boil and then immediately reduce to low heat.

Add Swiss chard or spinach and remaining tomatoes. Simmer uncovered over low heat for 1-2 minutes or until Swiss chard is wilted. Pour over pasta.

Leftovers can be stored in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to four days.

Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: Calories 230, total fat 5g, saturated fat 0.5G, cholesterol 0mg, sodium 115mg, total carbohydrates 42g, fiber 6g, total sugars 4g, includes 0g added sugars, protein 8g.