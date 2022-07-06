Cami Wells: Don’t make these food safety mistakes

We all do our best to serve our families food that’s safe and healthy, but sometimes a simple mistake in how we handle and prepare food can lead to serious sickness. You can protect your family by avoiding these mistakes.

Mistake 1: Washing meat, chicken or turkey. Washing raw meat, chicken, turkey or eggs can spread germs to your sink, countertops, and other surfaces in your kitchen. Those germs can get on other foods, like salads or fruit, and make you sick. Cooking them thoroughly will kill harmful germs.

Mistake 2: Eating risky foods if you are more likely to get food poisoning. Anyone can get food poisoning. But some people are more likely to get sick and to have a more serious illness. This includes adults aged 65 and older, children younger than 5 years, people with weakened immune systems and pregnant women.

People who are more likely to get food poisoning should not eat: undercooked or raw animal products (such as meat, chicken, turkey, eggs, or seafood), raw or lightly cooked sprouts, unpasteurized (raw) milk and juices and soft cheese (such as queso fresco), unless it is labeled as made with pasteurized milk.

Mistake 3: Tasting or smelling food to see if it’s still good. You can’t taste, smell or see the germs that cause food poisoning. Tasting only a tiny amount can make you very sick. Food can be unsafe and still taste, look, and smell OK. When in doubt, throw it out.

Mistake 4: Leaving food out too long before putting it in the fridge. Harmful germs can grow in perishable foods (including meat, chicken, turkey, seafood, eggs, cut fruit, cooked rice and leftovers) if you leave them out of the refrigerator two hours or longer. Put perishable foods in the refrigerator within two hours or within one hour if the food is exposed to a temperature over 90 degrees F (like in a hot car).

Mistake 5: Eating raw batter or dough, including cookie dough and other foods with uncooked eggs or uncooked flour. Uncooked flour and eggs may contain E. coli, Salmonella, or other harmful bacteria. Don’t eat foods that contain raw or undercooked eggs, such as runny eggs, homemade mayonnaise, hollandaise sauce, and eggnog. Don’t eat raw (uncooked) dough or batter that contains flour or eggs.

Chocolate Cherry Smoothie

1/2 cup low-fat milk

6 ounces fat-free vanilla yogurt

2 tablespoons dark chocolate chips

1 cup frozen dark cherries

Place milk, yogurt, chocolate chips and frozen cherries in a blender or food processor.

Blend until smooth. Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to four days.

Makes 2 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: Calories 180, total fat 5g, saturated fat 3.5g, cholesterol 5mg, sodium 60mg, total carbohydrates 29g, fiber 3g, total sugars 24g, includes 5g added sugars, protein 8g.

Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu