Cami Wells: Eggplant adds variety to summer meals

The first eggplants were the size of eggs, hence their name. They were used as decorations until it was later discovered they were edible. According to some sources, eggplants were once thought to cause insanity but don’t let this be an excuse to not give eggplant a try!

Eggplant is an egg-shaped, glossy, dark purple vegetable that has white flesh and a meaty texture. Eggplant is often used as a substitute for meat in dishes because of its texture. Like most vegetables, eggplant is naturally low in calories and has no fat. It is a fair source of potassium, iron and protein. A cup of plain eggplant has only 38 calories and is a good source of fiber.

When shopping for eggplants, choose one that has a shiny, smooth skin and without any bruises or blemishes. Choose eggplants that seem heavy for their size and have a green stem that is free of mold. Smaller eggplants usually have a less bitter taste than larger eggplants.

Eggplants are very sensitive to temperature. Make sure to store your eggplant in the refrigerator and use within five to seven days. The white flesh inside an eggplant can turn brown quickly so be sure to cut an eggplant right before you want to use it.

Eggplant is a versatile vegetable and can be baked, broiled, grilled, fried, stuffed or used in a variety of casseroles in combination with other vegetables. Eggplant can be cooked with or without its skin.

Here are a few additional ideas for using eggplant:

• Make a ratatouille with peppers and tomatoes.

• Grill or bake it and serve as a side.

• Add grilled eggplant to a sandwich.

• Stuff with meat and grains and bake it.

• Add eggplant to lasagna or a pasta sauce.

• Add cut or mashed baked eggplant to a dip like Baba Ganoush.

• Top a pizza with eggplant.

• Cut and add to a soup.

• Make a kabob with eggplant and other vegetables.

• Add it to a stir-fry.

Baked Eggplant Parmesan

2 cups cornflakes, crushed or dry breadcrumbs

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1 egg

1 eggplant, sliced into 1/4-inch thick slices

1 cup marinara sauce

1/2 cup part-skim Mozzarella cheese

Scrub eggplant with a clean vegetable brush under running water; slice.

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Spray a large baking sheet with non-stick cooking spray. Set aside.

Combine cornflakes, Parmesan cheese, garlic powder and Italian seasoning in a small shallow bowl.

Break the egg into a separate small, shallow bowl. Wash hands with soap and water after cracking the raw egg. Beat the egg.

Dip each eggplant slice into egg and then coat with crumb mixture.

Arrange coated eggplant pieces on the prepared baking sheet so they are not touching. Throw away any remaining coating mix.

Bake 15 minutes. Flip each piece of eggplant and bake for 15 more minutes.

Spoon marinara sauce on top of each piece (about 2 tablespoons) and top with Mozzarella cheese. Bake 5 more minutes or until cheese is melted.

Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to four days.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: Calories 200, total fat 7g, saturated fat 3g, cholesterol 55mg, sodium 590mg, total carbohydrates 27g, fiber 4g, total sugars 9g, includes 0g added sugars, protein 10g.

Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu

