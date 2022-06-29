Cami Wells: Family-friendly ideas to keep active this summer

Summertime often means lots of time to play and fun with families, but it can also be a time where you are so on-the-go that there is not enough time for needed exercise!

Physical activity is important for children and adults of all ages, all through the seasons, rain or shine. According to the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans, adults need 2-1/2 hours a week of physical activity and children need 60 minutes a day. Follow these tips to add more planned activity to your family’s busy schedule:

• Set family activity times. Set aside some time at the beginning of the week to figure out when everyone is available to be together. Make those times available for fun and healthy activities to do with your family. Go to the Farmer’s Market, stop at the playground, or go bowling on a rainy day.

• Working around the house counts, too! Physical activity doesn’t always mean a ball game or a swimming event. Getting up and getting moving might also include planting a garden or digging in the dirt. Little kids love to pretend they are mowing the lawn. Watering the flowers can be fun, too, especially if it turns into a cool water fight on a hot summer day!

• Use what you can to keep moving. What can you do with the time you have? If you need to drop off a child at ball practice, use that time for a walk when you get there. Bring a soft ball along and play a fun catch and toss game with your other children. Bring a stroller along if you have little ones and use that time for some old fashioned “I Spy” while you walk.

• Learn some new skills together. Take a painting class, learn how to dance, or play some golf. Help the kids practice and it will help keep things fun and interesting for the whole family.

• Watch the skies! Summertime means lots to do outside but make sure you know if you need to plan to be inside. Have a plan for all weather conditions in case things change. Indoor swimming, baking days and shopping trips might be good plans for inside days.

• Turn off the TV! Focus on the lens of photography instead! You don’t even need fancy cameras any more as smartphones can take good pictures, too! Go for a walk and explore nature, and let your kids take pictures of what they think looks amazing to them.

• Include others in your family fun! This is a great way for your kids to spend time with friends. Walk to the library together, sign up for a 5K run, or have a picnic lunch. It’s always more fun when you do things together.

Refreshing Watermelon Salad

1 cup fresh spring greens

1 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1 cup cubed fresh watermelon

1/2 cup halved red grapes

1/4 cup chopped walnuts,

1/4 cup feta cheese

Wash hands with soap and water. Clean the greens (if not prewashed), cilantro and grapes by gently rubbing under cold running water. Scrub the watermelon with a clean vegetable brush under running water. Prepare as indicated.

Mix all ingredients together and serve immediately.

Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to four days.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: Calories 100, total fat 7g, sodium 90mg, total carbohydrates 8g, fiber 1g, total sugars 6g, includes 0g added sugars, protein 3g.

Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu

