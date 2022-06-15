Cami Wells: Grocery shopping when it's hot? How to get your food home safely

Whether you’re doing a quick trip to pick up dinner ingredients or tackling a week’s worth of grocery shopping all at once, there are a few easy steps you can follow to ensure the food you bring home will arrive there safely.

Here are some tips for purchasing safe food:

Watch for damaged packages. Sometimes stores sell torn packages or dented cans at a sale price. Torn boxes or packages may have dirt or bacteria in them even if they seem clean. Also, when a can gets dented it can make a tiny hole in the can that is too small to see. Dangerous bacteria can easily get into the hole and make you sick.

Check those dates. Never buy foods that are past their expiration date or “sell by” date.

Inspect fresh produce. Don’t buy fresh fruits or vegetables that are bruised or damaged. Make sure fresh-cut fruits and vegetables are displayed in refrigerated cases at the store. If not, don’t buy them.

Be careful with meat and poultry. Place meat, poultry and seafood in plastic bags. By bagging these foods before placing them in your cart, you’ll guard against cross-contamination — which can happen when raw meat or poultry juices drip on other food, spreading bacteria from one food to another.

Separate foods in your grocery cart. Keep raw meat, poultry, seafood and their juices away from other food to further prevent the possibility of cross-contamination. Keep them separated during checkout and in your grocery bags, too.

Wait on the cold foods. Purchase cold foods last. This way they will stay cold as long as possible. Make sure frozen food is frozen solid and refrigerated food feels cold. Pick them up right before you head for the checkout.

On your way home: Always go straight home from the grocery store. If your trip to the store will take a long time in the summer heat, try taking along a cooler and ice packs in the car. Before traveling home, put perishable foods in the cooler.

Home sweet home: Always unpack cold items first and get them into the refrigerator or freezer as quickly as possible. Refrigerate perishable food within two hours (one hour when the temperature is above 90 degrees F).

Wholesome Brussels Sprouts Salad

1 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and chopped

3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon mustard (Dijon or other)

1/4 cup of vegetable oil

1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

1/2 cup walnuts, toasted and chopped (optional)

Pepper, to taste

Clean the Brussels sprouts by gently rubbing under cold running water, Fill a large bowl with 1-1/2 cups cold water and the apple cider vinegar. Toss to coat the Brussels sprouts in water. Soak for about 30 minutes, tossing halfway through, then drain.

Mix mustard and vegetable oil in a small bowl and then add to Brussels sprouts. Toss to combine. Before serving, add Parmesan cheese, walnuts if desired and pepper to taste.

Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to four days

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: Calories 290, total fat 25g, saturated fat 3.5g, cholesterol 5mg, sodium 140mg, total carbohydrates 13g, fiber 5g, total sugars 3g, protein 7g.

Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu

