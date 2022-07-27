Cami Wells: Healthy strategies for real life

Summer is a great time for jump-starting your family on a healthy lifestyle by making some positive nutrition and physical activity changes.

As we inch closer to fall and the start of school, it’s also a perfect time to start getting back on schedule and following those routines. Here are a few strategies to get you started:

Recognize that you have more control than you might think. You can turn off the TV and video games and put your phone away. You can park your car farther away from the store. You can serve more vegetables with dinner and have fruit available for snacks.

Think about immediate benefits. If reducing future heart disease risk seems a bit abstract, focus on the good things that can happen right now. You won’t feel so full if you have a smaller portion of dessert or have a piece of fruit instead. Going on a bike ride with your teenager might lead to a wonderful talk that neither of you anticipated. A vegetable salad tastes great and looks beautiful. Dancing with your spouse is lots of fun and can give you a great workout.

Make small changes over time. It’s easier and more appealing to start out with some new approaches to nutrition and physical activity that the whole family is willing to try. For example, shoot some baskets after dinner a few nights a week instead of turning on the TV.

Start your weekend by taking a walk with your family or a trip to a local farmer’s market. And, instead of chocolate cake with frosting, enjoy sliced strawberries topped with a little ice cream.

Try a variety of strategies. No one will notice if you use part-skim mozzarella cheese instead of whole-milk mozzarella in your lasagna, but you’ll be reducing the number of calories and fat for everyone who eats it. Combine “invisible” strategies like this with strategies that actively involve other family members.

Make a plan to include family meals at least four times a week. Get your children involved in the process of shopping for and preparing these healthy meals.

Zucchini is perfect for adding to baked goods because it has a mild flavor and keeps baked goods moist without having to add extra fat to the recipe.

Chocolate Zucchini Muffins1/2 cup whole wheat flour

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/3 cup cocoa powder

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 egg

1/3 cup brown sugar

1 cup fat-free milk

1 ripe banana, gently rubbed under cold running water, peeled and mashed

1 medium zucchini, scrubbed with clean vegetable brush under running water, grated

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a muffin pan with 12 baking cups.

In a large bowl, combine flours, cocoa powder, baking powder and baking soda. Mix well

Break egg into a medium bowl. Wash hands with soap and water after cracking the raw egg. Add the brown sugar, milk, banana and grated zucchini and mix well. Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients and stir just enough to combine the ingredients.

Divide the mixture into 12 muffin cups. Bake for 20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean.

Store muffins in an airtight container at room temperature for two to three days or freeze for up to three months.

Makes 12 muffins.

Nutrition information per serving (1 muffin): Calories 80, total fat 1g, saturated fat 0g, cholesterol 15mg, sodium 105mg, total carbohydrates 17g, fiber 2g, total sugars 6g, includes 4g added sugars, protein 3g.