Cami Wells: Is your salsa safe?

Most of us (including myself) don’t always follow recipes exactly as written when we are cooking at home. We add a little more of this or less or that or make some substitutions for our family’s taste preferences.

This could be dangerous when preserving food at home, especially when canning salsa. Improperly canned salsas can cause botulism poisoning. Botulism comes from dangerous toxins that are produced when Clostridium botulinum spores grow in low acid foods.

Most salsa recipes mix low-acid foods, such as onions and peppers, with higher-acid-content foods, such as tomatoes. Salsa recipes for canning need to be tested to ensure they contain enough acid to be processed safely in a boiling water canner.

Where should I look for salsa recipes? Tested recipes can be found at the National Center for Home Food Preservation (https://nchfp.uga.edu) and individual state Extension offices such as Nebraska Extension (food.unl.edu).

Canning recipes for salsa are popular on food blogs and social media sites. The University of Maine researchers evaluated 56 home canning salsa recipes from 43 blogs and found 70% of the recipes did not include USDA food safety home canning standards.

If you are not using a tested recipe or like being creative with your salsa mixtures, store it in the refrigerator for up to a week or freeze it for up to one year.

Here is a tested salsa recipe from the National Center for Home Food Preservation:

Choice Salsa

6 cups peeled, cored, seeded, and chopped ripe tomatoes

9 cups diced onions and/or peppers of any variety

1-1/2 cups commercially bottled lemon or lime juice

3 teaspoons canning or pickling salt

To prepare tomatoes: Dip washed tomatoes in boiling water for 30 to 60 seconds or until the skins split. Submerge immediately in cold water. Peel off loosened skins and remove cores. Remove seeds and chop (1/4- to 1/2-inch pieces).

To prepare onions: Peel, wash, core, and dice onions (1/4-inch pieces).

To prepare bell peppers: Wash and core bell peppers. Remove the seeds and membranes before dicing (1/4-inch pieces).

To prepare hot peppers: Wash and remove stems of hot peppers. Keep or remove as much of the seeds and membranes as you wish, depending on the ‘pepper heat’ of the salsa that you desire. Dice peppers (1/4-inch pieces). Wear plastic or rubber gloves and do not touch your face while handling or cutting hot peppers. If you do not wear gloves, wash hands thoroughly with soap and water before touching your face or eyes.

Combine prepared ingredients in a large pot; add lemon juice and salt. Bring to a boil over medium heat while stirring. Reduce heat and simmer salsa for an additional 3 minutes, stirring as needed to prevent scorching.

Fill the hot salsa into prepared hot jars, leaving 1/2-inch headspace. If needed, remove air bubbles, and re-adjust headspace to 1/2-inch. Wipe rims of jars with a dampened clean paper towel. Adjust lids and bands.

Process in a boiling water canner: 15 minutes for altitudes of 0-1,000 feet, 20 minutes for 1,001 to 6,000 feet and 25 minutes for above 6,000 feet. Let cool, undisturbed, 12 to 24 hours and check for seals.

Makes about 6 pint jars.